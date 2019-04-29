Latest Update:
EARLIER REPORT: Maquoketa High School students have been moved to the bus barn following a message found in the restroom this morning.
School officials are working with local authorities to ensure that the situation is safe, according to Twitter and Facebook entries.
School is not being dismissed, according to the posts.
More details as they become available.
April 29, 2019 Important message for high school families: Due to another message found in the restroom at the high school students are being moved to the bus barn until a bomb dog from Dubuque comes and sweeps... https://t.co/ix8WNjzaDX— Maquoketa Schools (@MCSDCardinals) April 29, 2019