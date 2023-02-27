In 2019, a five-year extension was granted from the Federal Railroad Administration to provide more time for IDOT and IAIS to negotiate an agreement and for construction to begin.

Construction of a passenger train depot and its accompanying Element Hotel, 316 12th St., Moline, was completed in February 2018. The depot and hotel are collectively called The Q.

Other options for tourism, Rayapati said Monday, could include additional partnerships with the Quad City International Airport and/or Visit Quad Cities. But the fight to bring passenger rail to Moline is far from over, she said.

"I'm here to say we want to support any partner that is willing to take Iowa Interstate Railroad to task and make a formal complaint to the Surface Transportation Board in order to force passenger rail to become a reality," the mayor said.

Other city, county leaders chime in

Moline aldermen also have grown impatient by delays, but said they also remain hopeful the downtown railroad depot will be put to its intended use.

At-Large Ald. James Patrick Schmidt said the council is not directly involved in negotiations, but aldermen are committed to the project.

“I think if we thought the train was not possible, we wouldn’t be putting that effort in,” he said.

Moline has upheld its end of the bargain, 4th Ward Ald. Matt Timion said, and the matter is out of the city's hands. The only thing aldermen can do, he said, is to help put pressure on the rail company.

Sam Moyer, 5th ward, said having passenger rail to Chicago would give people the opportunity to work for companies in Chicago while living in the Quad-Cities. And it would make the Quad-Cities easily accessible to millions of Chicagoans.

“I think it could really be a development game changer for us,” he said.

Rock Island County Board member Porter McNeil has been involved with the rail project for more than a dozen years and said he too can see the potential financial impact.

"As someone who joined the QC Passenger Rail Coalition around 2009, I know I speak for a multitude of Quad-Citizens who are hoping to get this train back on track toward completion soon," he said. "This train will have a significant economic impact on Moline and the QC region, in addition to improving our quality of life and workforce development."