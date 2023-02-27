The future of Moline's long-planned passenger rail to Chicago now appears to rest with Amtrak.
Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati announced Monday that negotiations have broken down between the Illinois Department of Transportation and Iowa Interstate Railroad in the state's quest to access the rail line for Moline-to-Chicago passenger service.
“We’re here to make sure our constitutions know that the Iowa Interstate Railroad appears more interested in corporate welfare and someone else paying the bill for their track improvements than in being a good partner and bringing passenger rail to Moline,” Rayapati said.
About $400 million in state and federal funding is committed to the downtown project, but it is contingent upon cooperation with Iowa Interstate Railroad, or IAIS. The stopper, the mayor said, is money.
The rail company keeps "moving the goal post" in negotiations with the state, the mayor said, adding, "It always comes down to money."
"Our most recent update from our public partners makes it even more clear that this project is even further out of reach or off of an appropriate timeline for our city," she said. "Because of this reality, as the leader of the city of Moline, I am not willing to wait any longer ... for the railroad to do what is right."
The best hope for the project now is to get Amtrak, the passenger rail carrier, to go to bat for them, local and state officials said.
State Sen. Mike Halpin said at Monday's news conference that federal law gives Amtrak the authority to appeal the matter to the Surface Transportation Board.
"Passenger rail is supposed to have priority under federal law," Halpin said.
The federal law that allows this oversight has been in play for about 25 years, he said. Generally, Amtrak and the DOT prefer to meet and negotiate how federal and state governments can contribute to improving the project. Being called upon by public officials is unusual, he said.
"This is somewhat of a last resort. We don't like to compel private companies to do things, but when they (Iowa Interstate Railroad) are not coming to the table in good faith, it's time to take a different approach," Halpin said.
A spokesperson for Amtrak said Monday that it already has tried to help state transportation officials.
“We have certainly offered to assist Illinois DOT in these negotiations,” said Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari. “We have made the offer several times.”
Asked whether the DOT had taken up Amtrak’s offer, Magliari declined to say.
A spokesperson for the Illinois DOT was not immediately available to respond. Officials from Iowa Interstate Railroad also could not be immediately reached for comment Monday.
The fight for passenger rail continues
Despite the setback, the fight to bring passenger rail to Moline continues.
"We deserve it," State Rep. Gregg Johnson said. "Promises have been made and they haven't been kept. It's absolutely critical that we continue to put the pressure on and that we fight to get this done."
Halpin agreed, saying the project has had massive support from multiple presidents, governors, mayors and city councils. But there has always been one thing standing in the way: Iowa Interstate Railroad.
"(It's) a private company that controls 50 miles or so of track that would connect Chicago to the Quad-Cities. For several years now, I believed we finally got Iowa Interstate to the table for reasonable negotiations, and I hoped that they would do that in good faith," he said.
Over the years he has tried to remain hopeful and patient, Halpin said. But Monday, his patience ran out.
"Today, however, I'm not going to be silent anymore. I think it's clear that Iowa Interstate is taking this opportunity, knowing the interest of all levels of government to finish this ... and are trying to extract as many private dollars into their coffer as they can," he said.
Funding for Moline-Chicago rail project
The passenger rail project has been in the works for more than a decade.
About $177 million in federal funding was awarded to the project in 2010, but it was delayed during Illinois' budget crisis when then-governor Bruce Rauner froze new projects. In 2019, it was revived when the state allocated $225 million in addition to the federal funds.
A higher classification of rail is required to permit the transportation of people, rather than livestock and freight, which currently is permitted.
In February 2022, Illinois Democratic Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin and U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, wrote to IDOT and IAIS, warning that federal funding could be lost if an agreement wasn't reached.
"Residents of the Quad-Cities have waited far too long for passenger service to Chicago to become a reality, and we urge both parties to come to an agreement on the scope and costs of the project as soon as possible so that construction can begin," the congressional contingent wrote. "After years of unnecessary delays, the last remaining hurdle to construction is an agreement between IDOT and IAIS on the upgrades needed to convert IAIS’ existing freight tracks for passenger service."
In 2019, a five-year extension was granted from the Federal Railroad Administration to provide more time for IDOT and IAIS to negotiate an agreement and for construction to begin.
Construction of a passenger train depot and its accompanying Element Hotel, 316 12th St., Moline, was completed in February 2018. The depot and hotel are collectively called The Q.
Other options for tourism, Rayapati said Monday, could include additional partnerships with the Quad City International Airport and/or Visit Quad Cities. But the fight to bring passenger rail to Moline is far from over, she said.
"I'm here to say we want to support any partner that is willing to take Iowa Interstate Railroad to task and make a formal complaint to the Surface Transportation Board in order to force passenger rail to become a reality," the mayor said.
Other city, county leaders chime in
Moline aldermen also have grown impatient by delays, but said they also remain hopeful the downtown railroad depot will be put to its intended use.
At-Large Ald. James Patrick Schmidt said the council is not directly involved in negotiations, but aldermen are committed to the project.
“I think if we thought the train was not possible, we wouldn’t be putting that effort in,” he said.
Moline has upheld its end of the bargain, 4th Ward Ald. Matt Timion said, and the matter is out of the city's hands. The only thing aldermen can do, he said, is to help put pressure on the rail company.
Sam Moyer, 5th ward, said having passenger rail to Chicago would give people the opportunity to work for companies in Chicago while living in the Quad-Cities. And it would make the Quad-Cities easily accessible to millions of Chicagoans.
“I think it could really be a development game changer for us,” he said.
Rock Island County Board member Porter McNeil has been involved with the rail project for more than a dozen years and said he too can see the potential financial impact.
"As someone who joined the QC Passenger Rail Coalition around 2009, I know I speak for a multitude of Quad-Citizens who are hoping to get this train back on track toward completion soon," he said. "This train will have a significant economic impact on Moline and the QC region, in addition to improving our quality of life and workforce development."