Police department time sheets obtained through an open records request show Moline Police Chief John Hitchcock, and captains Trevor Fisk and Brian Johnson were on vacation the day a state trooper pulled Hitchcock's truck over for driving erratically.
Hitchcock was charged with drunken driving and placed on administrative leave after the Sept. 7 stop. Fisk and Johnson were placed on administrative leave "out of an abundance of caution," according to city officials. The captains were not cited or charged.
On Monday, the Iowa State Patrol released dash cam video of the traffic stop. In the video, the trooper follows Hitchcock’s black Chevy Silverado for less than a minute before the chief pulls to the right shoulder of U.S. 61. After a short discussion, during which the trooper tells the chief he was clocked doing 90 miles per hour, and asks how much he had to drink, Hitchcock is seen exiting his pickup and walking to the passenger side of the trooper’s squad.
The video also was released following an open records request. Portions of the encounter with Hitchcock were not released because they are "part of the confidential investigative report which cannot be provided," the state patrol said.
Hitchcock was slurring his speech, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and the smell of alcohol was on his breath when a trooper spoke to him. When asked whether the chief had been drinking, Hitchcock admitted he “had a few,” according to a state trooper’s report.
On the side of the road, police say the chief failed a field sobriety test, which included an eye exam, standing on one leg, and walking a straight line, according court records. At the Eldridge Police Station, the chief was recorded as having a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.201, more than double the legal limit allowed for driving.
In his report, the trooper wrote that the chief was clocked driving at 90 miles per hour, which he also says on the video. But the citation the trooper gave only marks the chief for driving 75 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone. Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Nathan Ludwig, the state agency’s spokesman, said state troopers have discretion at the scene to make such adjustments.
Several questions surrounding the incident remain. But city officials say more answers will come once an investigation being conducted by a private law firm is finished.
Moline City Administrator Doug Maxeiner has described Hitchcock's placement on paid leave as “standard practice.” He has also said the chief was not on duty when the incident occurred, and Hitchcock notified him of the criminal charges the day after it happened.
Last week, Maxeiner said the city was still awaiting a final state patrol incident report being written about the stop. The city was hoping to have the report by early this week.