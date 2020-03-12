UPDATE: NAIA cheer, dance finals in Quad-Cities canceled

UPDATE: This event has been canceled.
Top college cheer squads and dance teams from 14 states will compete for national championships in the Quad-Cities beginning Friday, but because of the coronavirus pandemic the event will not be open to the general public as planned.
St. Ambrose officials announced Thursday morning that the NAIA Competitive Cheer and Dance National Championships will be held as scheduled at Lee Lohman Arena, welcoming the top 12 qualifiers from regional competition in both cheer and dance events.
However, admission will be limited. Each member of a participating team's official party, coaches and cheer and dance squad members, will receive six passes for family members to attend each day.
No tickets will be sold at the door for the general public and individuals who purchased tickets in advance may return them for a refund.
Because of the limitations, the event will be available free of charge at Stretch, the live-streaming platform for NAIA Championships. That can be accessed at portal/stretchinternet.naia for both rounds of the championships.
The NAIA's Teaming Up for Character and banquet events scheduled for Thursday in the Quad-Cities were canceled.
The event brings many of the nation's top cheer and dance squads to the Quad-Cities for a second straight year.
Among participating teams are Concordia (Mich.) and Oklahoma City, which finished first and second in the cheer competition a year ago and the top-two finishers in the dance competition in 2019, Midland (Neb.) and St. Ambrose.
All four of those squads won regional competition two weeks ago to qualify for this year’s NAIA Championships.
Regional champion cheer squads from Cumberlands (Ky.), Martin Methodist (Tenn.), Midland (Neb.) and Missouri Valley are part of a field which also includes Indiana Wesleyan, Lourdes (Ohio), Loyola-New Orleans, Mobile (Ala.) and Point (Ga.).
In the dance competition, regional champions Baker (Kan.), Oklahoma City and Point Park (Pa.) are joined by teams from Aquinas (Mich.), Grand View, Loyola-New Orleans, Missouri Baptist, Morningside, Mount Mercy and Siena Heights (Mich.) in competing for a championship.
The St. Ambrose dance and cheer teams, both coached by Danelle Langeneckert, recorded the top scores at this year’s regional competition two weeks ago in Michigan.
The regional title was the third straight for the St. Ambrose dance team and the first for the St. Ambrose cheer squad.
Dance competition begins at 4:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, while cheer competition is set to start at 6:45 p.m. Friday and 12:15 p.m. Saturday. The event concludes Saturday with a parade of champions at 2:30 p.m.
In both events, Friday’s preliminary-round scores provide one quarter of a team’s score and determine the order of competition for Saturday’s finals, which provide other three quarters of a team’s score.
This is the fourth year the NAIA has sanctioned both championships and the second consecutive year St. Ambrose has hosted. The event is scheduled to be held in Ann Arbor, Mich., the next two years.