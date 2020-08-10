Update: National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning with 90 mph winds

Earlier report: The National Weather has issued a new Hazardous Weather Outlook for the Quad-City region.

It states: "The Storm Prediction Center is now forecasting an Enhanced risk for severe storms across most of the Outlook Area by this afternoon. Like yesterday, a warm layer of air above the ground may limit storms today until a cold front arrives this afternoon.

"The storms are likely to form a squall line and produce damaging wind gusts from west to east. The line of storms will look to move into the western area by 1 p.m., cross the Mississippi River between 2 and 3 p.m., and then exit western Illinois after 5 p.m.

"There is a low risk for an isolated tornado as well. Heavy rain is possible, but with dry soil conditions and expected progressive movement of the storms, any flash flood threat is should be very isolated.

"Hot and humid conditions will continue today with heat index readings once again approaching 100 degrees before a cold front and associated storms moves into the area during the afternoon, ending the hot weather."

