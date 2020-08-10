Update: National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning with 90 mph winds

Latest: The Quad-City region is under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 1:30 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service:
The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for:
Southeastern Rock Island County in northwestern Illinois
Jackson County in east central Iowa
Cedar County in east central Iowa
Scott County in east central Iowa
Johnson County in east central Iowa
Jones County in east central Iowa
Muscatine County in east central Iowa
Central Linn County in east central Iowa
Clinton County in east central Iowa
until 1:30 p.m.
At 12:33 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Center Point to Ely to near Wellman, moving east at 70 mph.
These are very dangerous storms.
HAZARD: 80 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE: Trained weather spotters. This line of storms has a history of producing 70 to 90 mph winds and significant tree damage.
IMPACT: Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely.
Locations impacted include Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Iowa City, Moline, Rock Island, Bettendorf, Clinton, Muscatine, East Moline, Maquoketa, Anamosa, Tipton, West Branch, Durant, Mechanicsville, Stanwood, Marion, Coralville, North Liberty and Silvis.
This includes the following highways:
Interstate 74 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 5.
Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 235 and 306.
Interstate 380 between mile markers 1 and 30.
Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 1 and 4.
Interstate 74 in Illinois between mile markers 1 and 7.
Interstate 88 between mile markers 1 and 13.
Interstate 280 between mile markers 1 and 18.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.
Earlier report: The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH from 11:25 a.m. until 7 p.m. for the Quad-City metro area.
Earlier report: The National Weather has issued a new Hazardous Weather Outlook for the Quad-City region.
It states: "The Storm Prediction Center is now forecasting an Enhanced risk for severe storms across most of the Outlook Area by this afternoon. Like yesterday, a warm layer of air above the ground may limit storms today until a cold front arrives this afternoon.
"The storms are likely to form a squall line and produce damaging wind gusts from west to east. The line of storms will look to move into the western area by 1 p.m., cross the Mississippi River between 2 and 3 p.m., and then exit western Illinois after 5 p.m.
"There is a low risk for an isolated tornado as well. Heavy rain is possible, but with dry soil conditions and expected progressive movement of the storms, any flash flood threat is should be very isolated.
"Hot and humid conditions will continue today with heat index readings once again approaching 100 degrees before a cold front and associated storms moves into the area during the afternoon, ending the hot weather."
