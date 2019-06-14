{{featured_button_text}}

The cause of a fire that damaged two vehicles, a garage and a tree Friday afternoon in Silvis remains under investigation.

Firefighter Dave Rice said the fire started shortly before 1:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find the detached garage at 405 2nd Ave. C engulfed in flames.

"When we pulled up, it was shooting fireworks and stuff at us," Rice said. The cause of the explosions, and the fire itself, is unknown.

One vehicle parked outside and another inside were burned, along with a pine tree in the yard.

The blaze impinged on a garage to the east, but firefighters, who were on the scene until about 4 p.m., saved it, he said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.