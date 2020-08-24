Update: NWS heat advisory in effect until 7 p.m.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Update: The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Quad-City region. It will be in effect until 7 p.m.

WHAT: Heat index values ranging from 100 to 105 for several hours.

WHERE: Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois.

WHEN: Until 7 p.m. this evening.

IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.