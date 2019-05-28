The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Scott County until 6 p.m. and is warning of strong southeast winds.
At 12:03 p.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain moving into the warned area. Up to one inch of rain has already fallen across the north half of Scott County this morning, and the urban areas were hit hard yesterday and are saturated.
Another inch or more of rain may fall across the warned area through 2 p.m.
Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.
Some locations that will experience flooding include: Davenport, Bettendorf, Durant, Eldridge, Le Claire, Walcott, Blue Grass, Buffalo, Princeton, Long Grove, Riverdale, Donahue, McCausland, Dixon, Maysville, New Liberty, Panorama Park, Camp Liberty, West Lake Park and Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.
Those with interests along Duck Creek will want to monitor for rising water out of its banks.
This includes the following highways:
Interstate 74 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 4, Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 279 and 306, and Interstate 280 between mile markers 1 and 9.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.
A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring.
The National Weather Service also is warning of strong southeast winds in this Special Weather Statement: A period of strong southeast winds will occur as the rain ends over the area. The strong sustained winds will last around one hour at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts to 50 mph. Small tree branch damage is likely, as well as difficult driving in open areas.