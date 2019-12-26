UPDATE: One in custody after car chase in Rock Island

Sherry Deloose heard the sound of sirens just before 3 p.m. Thursday. Then came the "usual sound of a car crash" near the corner of 5th Avenue and 27th Street in Rock Island, she said.

"You know that sound — the squealing tires and that sound of metal and glass hitting something really hard," said the 18-year-old, who is in town visiting her father for Christmas. "I was just getting some Doritos, and as soon as I hear that sound, I knew it had to be some kind of chase."

The car, a blue Toyota Camry, lost control and crashed into a corner of Mid-American Energy's truck garage just before 3 p.m.

It is not clear how many people were in the car, but two children were transported from the scene. One man is in custody.

A man who was driving westbound on 5th Avenue and wished to remain unidentified said, "The blue car went flying past us on 5th; it was driving westbound, too.

"It almost hit two people crossing the street at the crosswalk back there near Mid-American Energy (the company's main building). I can tell you this: Whoever was in that car was throwing stuff out the window."

An earlier version of this story said police used a pit maneuver technique to stop the car. It has been updated to show the car lost control and crashed.

