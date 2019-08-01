UPDATE: The pedestrian killed after being struck by two semitrailers on Interstate 74 Wednesday has been identified as Christopher C. Andrus, 36, of Rock Island, according to a release from the Illinois State Police.
No citations have been filed against the two drivers as of Thursday morning.
Henry County Coroner Melissa Watkins said Andrus' death was caused by traumatic injuries due to the collision and that an autopsy was not planned as of this morning.
The death is still under investigation.
EARLIER STORY: A pedestrian was struck and killed by two semitrailers this morning on Interstate 74.
The crash happened at 8:35 a.m. in the westbound lanes close to mile marker 15 near Colona, according to the Illinois State Police. The trucks were both westbound and had just moved into the left lane because of a vehicle parked on the right shoulder.
The pedestrian walked in front of the parked vehicle on the shoulder, through the right lane and into the left, the state police said. The semitrailers were unable to avoid the pedestrian and both hit the person.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, the state police said. An identity has not yet been released.
No citations have been filed against the drivers as of the latest update from the state police.
The highway was closed for several hours as authorities investigated the death.
The state police are being assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Henry County Coroner’s Office, and Colona and Osco firefighters.