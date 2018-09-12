Try 1 month for 99¢
FATALITY IN ROCK ISLAND

Rock Island Police officers investigate the area in the 100 block of 31st Avenue after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday near Ted’s Boatarama and Johannes Bus Service in Rock Island.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

The pedestrian killed Tuesday after being struck by a truck has been identified as Larry Raymond of Milan.

The collision involved a 2017 Ford F450, according to Rock Island police. It happened around 9:50 a.m. in the 100 block of 31st Avenue.

Raymond, 63, suffered traumatic head and chest injuries, according to Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson, who released the identity Wednesday morning.

After the collision, the victim was sent to UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island, where he died of the injuries, police said.

