UPDATE: Person wounded in Friday night shooting in Rock Island
A person was wounded in a Friday night shooting in Rock Island.

According to a summary of Rock Island police reports, officers responded at about 11 p.m. Friday to the 900 block of 14 ½ Street for possible weapons offenses.

The person wounded has received care for non-life threatening injuries occurred in the Friday night shooting, Rock Island police said Monday. There is currently no information on a suspect in the case.

Local 4 News was reporting authorities recovered at least seven shell casings from the Friday night shooting in the area of 10th Avenue and 14 ½ Street.

