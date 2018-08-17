Try 1 month for 99¢

EAST MOLINE — Officials at United Township High School placed the school on lockdown Friday morning following an unsubstantiated threat.

The lockdown was the result of a telephone call received by police around 8:42 a.m. on the nonemergency line, East Moline Police Chief John Reynolds said during an 11:30 a.m. news conference at the East Moline Police Station. The caller stated they had a firearm and intended violence at the school.

When officers arrived at the school, they did not find an armed person during their sweep, he said.

The school was locked down shortly before 9 a.m. and the lockdown lasted until about 10:30 a.m., district Superintendent Jay Morrow said.

"We were on immediate lockdown per our standard procedures," he said.

Some students went home, but normal operations have resumed, Morrow said.

"The incident is actively being investigated, and police presence will remain high at the school," Reynolds said.

At 10:30 a.m., police allowed parents to retrieve their children from UTHS. A group of about 100 noticeably upset people crossed Archer Avenue to reach UTHS, with hugs and tears visible.

The students exited the school in a slow and orderly fashion. 

