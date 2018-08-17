EAST MOLINE — Officials at United Township High School placed the school on lockdown Friday morning following an unsubstatiated threat.
A news conference is planned at 11:30 a.m. at the East Moline Police Department, 915 16th Ave.
"We got a phone call of a threat up here," said East Moline Police Chief John Reynolds. "They're going to be letting the students go here in a few minutes. We going to carry on as normal."
At 10:30 a.m., police allowed parents to retrieve their children from UTHS. A group of about 100 noticeably upset people crossed Archer Avenue to reach UTHS, with hugs and tears visible.
The students exited the school in a slow and orderly fashion.
The East Moline Police Department is currently investigating the threat.