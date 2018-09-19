Three juveniles face charges in a shots-fired incident Tuesday afternoon in Davenport's Hilltop neighborhood.
Arrested were:
• A 14-year-old male from Davenport who was charged with interference with a weapon, possession of stolen property, possession of controlled substance and carrying weapons.
• A 16-year-old male from Davenport was charged with possession of controlled substance, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, carrying weapons and 3rd degree theft.
• 15-year-old male from Davenport was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
During the course of the investigation a stolen firearm was recovered. The firearm was reported stolen out of Bettendorf in May of this year, police said in a news release.
All three juveniles are being detained at the Juvenile Detention Center.
Police responded to West 13th and North Harrison streets around 3 p.m. Tuesday after multiple callers reported hearing shots. Police canvassed the area and found shell casings in the middle of the street.
In the meantime Central High School was on lock-down briefly for the second day in a row.
There were no injuries or damage in the was reported.
Police ask that anyone with information call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile apps "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola."
