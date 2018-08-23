Press release from EM Police: pic.twitter.com/eSu0M2V4k2— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) August 23, 2018
The lockdown at UTHS has been lifted and the school is on normal operations.— East Moline Police (@EastMolinePD) August 23, 2018
One parent, Tammy Williams, expressed her frustration. Says she thinks parents would be more at ease if the school had more security measures in place #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) August 23, 2018
Police on scene at UTHS. Parents are standing across the street in the parking lot of Walgreens #qctimes pic.twitter.com/hMS2ynFuGG— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) August 23, 2018
PD: At this time we do not believe this threat is substantiated but we are taking precautions to make sure the students are safe.— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) August 23, 2018
UPDATE: From United Township's website:
Soft Lockdown ending- The School day resuming with extra police presence
"We are coming off soft lockdown at this time. This morning the EMPD received a phone call similar to Friday’s call. Due to the investigation from Friday, law enforcement believes the call has come in from outside the country.
As a precaution we will have additional police present the remainder of the day. We encourage everyone to remain at school for the remainder of the day as we believe we are safe.
We will continue on our normal schedule at this time. Staff please be present in the halls during passing.
Students please understand as a precaution that we will have limited movement today which means less hall passes."
Update: From the East Moline Police Department: EMSD#37 schools did go on a soft lockdown this morning and continued normal school operations.
UTHS is on a soft lockdown. School officials say that East Moline police received a call about an “external threat” and that extra police are in the area. No other info was released #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) August 23, 2018
