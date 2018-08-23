Try 1 month for 99¢
Police on scene at UTHS. Parents are standing across the street in the parking lot of Walgreens

UPDATE: From United Township's website:

Soft Lockdown ending- The School day resuming with extra police presence

"We are coming off soft lockdown at this time. This morning the EMPD received a phone call similar to Friday’s call. Due to the investigation from Friday, law enforcement believes the call has come in from outside the country.

As a precaution we will have additional police present the remainder of the day. We encourage everyone to remain at school for the remainder of the day as we believe we are safe.

We will continue on our normal schedule at this time. Staff please be present in the halls during passing.

Students please understand as a precaution that we will have limited movement today which means less hall passes."

Update: From the East Moline Police Department: EMSD#37 schools did go on a soft lockdown this morning and continued normal school operations.

