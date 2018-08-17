EAST MOLINE — Officials at United Township High School placed the school on lockdown Friday morning following an unsubstantiated threat.
"We got a phone call of a threat up here," said East Moline Police Chief John Reynolds. "They're going to be letting the students go here in a few minutes. We going to carry on as normal."
Reynolds said parents will be directed on where they can pick up students.
The East Moline Police Department is currently investigating the threat. Updates will be provided when more information is available.
Story developing.