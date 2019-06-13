9:15 a.m. update: Power has been restored to all but a handful of MidAmerican customers in Bettendorf. About 50 customers remain without power in the LeClaire/Princeton area. According to MidAmerican's website, power should be restored in that area by 10 a.m.
8:45 a.m. update: Power has been restored to all but about 600 MidAmerican customers in Bettendorf.
EARLIER REPORT: MidAmerican Energy Company is reporting on its website that about 1,500 of its customers in Bettendorf are without power as of about 8:15 a.m. this morning.
Also, about 50 customers in Moline and another 50 customers in LeClaire are without power.
The outage is affecting traffic lights at about 20 intersections in Bettendorf.
Drivers should use extra caution.