Update: Recreational marijuana supply likely to last several more days in the Quad-Cities

Recreational marijuana sales could go on for days in Milan.
While supply issues have restricted purchases to edibles, concentrates and vape cartridges, supplies could go into early next week, according to Shannon Ballegeer, manager at Nature’s Treatment of Illinois.
“We hope to make it through next week with product available, but that depends on the crowd we see over the next couple of days,” Ballegeer said Thursday night.
That comes after 760 people participated in the first day of adult-use cannabis sales at the lone dispensary in the Quad-Cities area. Another 250 turned out Thursday.
“We limited the recreational tickets passed out (Thursday) to 250 so that we could reorganize our inventory before the weekend. We learned a lot on the first day of sales, and made a few small adjustments,” Ballegeer said.
It’s likely no cannabis flower will be available to sell to recreational users for weeks. Beginning Wednesday, it is now legal for Illinois residents 21 years old and older to purchase up to 30 grams of cannabis flower or five grams of cannabis concentrate and cannabis-infused products up to 500 milligrams of THC. Non-Illinois residents can possess half of those amounts.
NTI posts their current inventory on a daily basis with updates so those wanting to know what is in stock can check it out before venturing to the dispensary.
The heated tent that was available for first-day customers has been taken down in Milan and a free shuttle was also a first-day exclusive. Parking is now restricted to one side of Tech Drive in Milan, but Ballegeer recommended Uber or other ride-sharing services or customers being dropped off by someone “to relieve the limited spaces that we have on the street,” she said Thursday night.
Statewide, there was about $3.176 million in sales on the first day of legal recreational marijuana, spread out among 77,128 transactions across the Land of Lincoln. The average transaction was $41. Those numbers were supplied by the Cannabis Business Association of Illinois, whose executive director is Pam Althoff.
“We think that (Wednesday) was a great rollout,” she said Thursday. “If the supply had been greater and had more of our dispensaries been open, it may have been substantially higher” sales figures.
Althoff has said for several months that Jan. 1 would be a soft rollout. And while the supply issues may persist for several weeks, it’s important to note that marijuana is an organic plant that needs time to grow in the sunlight and off time to be in darkness.
NTI will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The dispensary has been actively posting on social media about tickets and if the operating hours for recreational sales change.