Update: Recreational marijuana supply likely to last several more days in the Quad-Cities

The heated tent that was available for first-day customers has been taken down in Milan and a free shuttle was also a first-day exclusive. Parking is now restricted to one side of Tech Drive in Milan, but Ballegeer recommended Uber or other ride-sharing services or customers being dropped off by someone “to relieve the limited spaces that we have on the street,” she said Thursday night.

Statewide, there was about $3.176 million in sales on the first day of legal recreational marijuana, spread out among 77,128 transactions across the Land of Lincoln. The average transaction was $41. Those numbers were supplied by the Cannabis Business Association of Illinois, whose executive director is Pam Althoff.

“We think that (Wednesday) was a great rollout,” she said Thursday. “If the supply had been greater and had more of our dispensaries been open, it may have been substantially higher” sales figures.

Althoff has said for several months that Jan. 1 would be a soft rollout. And while the supply issues may persist for several weeks, it’s important to note that marijuana is an organic plant that needs time to grow in the sunlight and off time to be in darkness.

NTI will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The dispensary has been actively posting on social media about tickets and if the operating hours for recreational sales change.

