Update: Rock Island County coroner IDs woman who died, another arrested

An ambulance was dispatched at 12:07 a.m. to 2311 78th Ave. W. for a crash, according to police reports. Scanner traffic indicated a head-on collision had occurred near Hasselroth Park.

Dr. Rachel Savage, Moline-Coal Valley school superintendent issued a statement about Nache, a special education paraprofessional at Wilson Middle School.

"She will be dearly missed," Savage said. "Our hearts go out to her family and the community as we mourn this devastating loss. Grief counseling and other support will be available as needed for any student or staff member."