Update: Rock Island County coroner IDs woman who died, another arrested

The woman who died early Sunday in a crash in Rock Island has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner.
The death of Cecilia Nache, 49, of Rock Island, still is being investigated. She was involved in a crash shortly after midnight Sunday in the 2300 block of 78th Avenue West, Rock Island.
Another woman, Brittany L. Griswold, 34, of Geneseo, remains hospitalized for treatment of injuries she sustained in the crash, police said. It is not immediately clear whether Nache and Griswold were the drivers, but Illinois State Police are assisting the Rock Island Police Department in collecting details of what occurred.
Griswold was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle out of Henry County.
An autopsy is to be performed Wednesday on Nache, who was known as "Ceci."
An ambulance was dispatched at 12:07 a.m. to 2311 78th Ave. W. for a crash, according to police reports. Scanner traffic indicated a head-on collision had occurred near Hasselroth Park.
Dr. Rachel Savage, Moline-Coal Valley school superintendent issued a statement about Nache, a special education paraprofessional at Wilson Middle School.
"She will be dearly missed," Savage said. "Our hearts go out to her family and the community as we mourn this devastating loss. Grief counseling and other support will be available as needed for any student or staff member."