A 67-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound when he accidentally dropped a gun that he was putting away at his home Thursday, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities were sent to a home in the 22500 block of Great River Road, LeClaire, at 11:13 p.m. for someone who suffered wound.
Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said the man had gone with his family to an outdoor gun range earlier that evening and had come home and was putting his gun away when he dropped it, causing it to go off and hit him in the leg.
The man was taken to a local hospital and was released. Lane said the shooting has been deemed accidental.