UPDATE: Scott County supervisors to request FEMA mass vaccination site

Croken said he receives calls daily from Scott County residents concerned by Iowa’s slow roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine and the lack of clear communication.

Iowa this week began including all individuals 65 and older in the next wave of staggered coronavirus vaccinations. However, state officials have been quick to warn that the current amount of vaccine, supplies and staff is insufficient to keep up with the high demand to inoculate the more than 500,000 Iowans eligible for immunization.

"With the looming threat of new strains of coronavirus ... Scott County residents cannot afford to rely solely on the state’s best effort,” Croken said in a press release. "A local FEMA-run site could accelerate the delivery of vaccine into all willing arms" as part of Biden's plan to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of summer.

"I think sometimes having your hand up will maybe help get you picked," and would help with "augmenting efforts of our own county health department as well as the health systems," Croken said Tuesday.

Iowa is supported by the FEMA Region VII office in Kansas City. Croken said officials there told him FEMA would welcome the offer to set up a mass vaccination site in Davenport, but advised that any request for assistance must come from the state.