ROCK ISLAND — Two people were transported to the hospital from the scene of an apparent shooting Monday night in Rock Island.
According to officials on the scene, Rock Island Police responded at 8:30 p.m. to a shots-fired call in the 900 block of 14th 1/2 Street.
One person was seen being put in a squad car at the scene. According to Rock Island Police, the person was issued a citation and released at the scene. A vehicle was also towed from the area of the shooting. Rock Island Police would not confirm if the citation or the towed vehicle were related to the shots-fired call.
Rock Island Police on the scene said the investigation was ongoing. No other details were available on the scene.
More details will follow as the investigation continues and information is released.