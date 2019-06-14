Silvis Police and Fire departments responded at approximately 1:24 p.m. to a structure fire in the 400 block of 2nd Avenue C.
Upon arrival, emergency crews found a garage and trees on fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire, there are no reported injuries according to a press release issued by Silvis Police Chief Mark VanKlaveren.
As of 2:45 p.m. the scene was under control according to the release. Two garages and a van have were damaged in the fire.
The fire remains under investigation.
×
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
Firefighters are working to control a structure fire on 2nd Avenue B near 5th Street in Silvis.
Emergency personnel has closed roads in the area of the fire.
More information as it becomes available.
061519-mda-nws-fire-001a.jpg
Firefighters work to control a garage fire at the 400 block of 2nd Avenue Friday, June 14, 2019, in Silvis. According to a press release, as of 2:45 p.m., two garages and a can were damaged by the fire. No injuries were reported. Houses in the area were evacuated as a precaution.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
061519-mda-nws-fire-002a.jpg
Firefighters work to control a garage fire at the 400 block of 2nd Avenue Friday, June 14, 2019, in Silvis. According to a press release, as of 2:45 p.m., two garages and a can were damaged by the fire. No injuries were reported. Houses in the area were evacuated as a precaution.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
061519-mda-nws-fire-003a.jpg
Firefighters work to control a garage fire at the 400 block of 2nd Avenue Friday, June 14, 2019, in Silvis. According to a press release, as of 2:45 p.m., two garages and a can were damaged by the fire. No injuries were reported. Houses in the area were evacuated as a precaution.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
061519-mda-nws-fire-004a.jpg
Firefighters work to control a garage fire at the 400 block of 2nd Avenue Friday, June 14, 2019, in Silvis. According to a press release, as of 2:45 p.m., two garages and a can were damaged by the fire. No injuries were reported. Houses in the area were evacuated as a precaution.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
061519-mda-nws-fire-005a.jpg
Firefighters work to control a garage fire at the 400 block of 2nd Avenue Friday, June 14, 2019, in Silvis. According to a press release, as of 2:45 p.m., two garages and a can were damaged by the fire. No injuries were reported. Houses in the area were evacuated as a precaution.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
061519-mda-nws-fire-006a.jpg
Firefighters work to control a garage fire at the 400 block of 2nd Avenue Friday, June 14, 2019, in Silvis. According to a press release, as of 2:45 p.m., two garages and a can were damaged by the fire. No injuries were reported. Houses in the area were evacuated as a precaution.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
061519-mda-nws-fire-007a.jpg
Firefighters work to control a garage fire at the 400 block of 2nd Avenue Friday, June 14, 2019, in Silvis. According to a press release, as of 2:45 p.m., two garages and a can were damaged by the fire. No injuries were reported. Houses in the area were evacuated as a precaution.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
061519-mda-nws-fire-008a.jpg
Firefighters work to control a garage fire at the 400 block of 2nd Avenue Friday, June 14, 2019, in Silvis. According to a press release, as of 2:45 p.m., two garages and a can were damaged by the fire. No injuries were reported. Houses in the area were evacuated as a precaution.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
061519-mda-nws-fire-009a.jpg
Firefighters work to control a garage fire at the 400 block of 2nd Avenue Friday, June 14, 2019, in Silvis. According to a press release, as of 2:45 p.m., two garages and a can were damaged by the fire. No injuries were reported. Houses in the area were evacuated as a precaution.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
061519-mda-nws-fire-010a.jpg
Firefighters work to control a garage fire at the 400 block of 2nd Avenue Friday, June 14, 2019, in Silvis. According to a press release, as of 2:45 p.m., two garages and a can were damaged by the fire. No injuries were reported. Houses in the area were evacuated as a precaution.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
061519-mda-nws-fire-011a.jpg
Firefighters work to control a garage fire at the 400 block of 2nd Avenue Friday, June 14, 2019, in Silvis. According to a press release, as of 2:45 p.m., two garages and a can were damaged by the fire. No injuries were reported. Houses in the area were evacuated as a precaution.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
061519-mda-nws-fire-012a.jpg
Firefighters work to control a garage fire at the 400 block of 2nd Avenue Friday, June 14, 2019, in Silvis. According to a press release, as of 2:45 p.m., two garages and a can were damaged by the fire. No injuries were reported. Houses in the area were evacuated as a precaution.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Subscribe to Daily Headlines