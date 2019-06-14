{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATE 2:45 p.m.:

Silvis Police and Fire departments responded at approximately 1:24 p.m. to a structure fire in the 400 block of 2nd Avenue C.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found a garage and trees on fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire, there are no reported injuries according to a press release issued by Silvis Police Chief Mark VanKlaveren.

As of 2:45 p.m. the scene was under control according to the release. Two garages and a van have were damaged in the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.

BREAKING 1:45 p.m.:

Firefighters are working to control a structure fire on 2nd Avenue B near 5th Street in Silvis.

Emergency personnel has closed roads in the area of the fire.

More information as it becomes available.

