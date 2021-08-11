Update: Some Rock Island schools dismissing early because of power outages

10:15 update: Because of power outages from the storm earlier this morning, three schools in the Rock Island-Milan School District are dismissing at 10:15 a.m.

They are: Rock Island Academy, 930 14th St.; Eugene Field Elementary, 2900 31st Ave.; and Washington Junior High School, 3300 18th Ave.

It is expected that power will be restored and school will resume as normal Thursday.

The number of Mid-American Energy customers without power is now around 9,400.

9:35 update: The downtown Rock Island Public Library at 401 19th St. is closed due to a power outage.

The library's Southwest location is open until 6 p.m.

The Library2Go mobile library will run a normal schedule today.

The number of Mid-American Energy customers without power is now 12,200.

Earlier report: More than 14,700 Mid-American Energy customers are without power this morning after a thunderstorm blew through the Quad-Cities.