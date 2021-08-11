 Skip to main content
Update: Some Rock Island schools dismissing early because of power outages
topical alert top story

Update: Some Rock Island schools dismissing early because of power outages

  • Updated
Map

10:15 update: Because of power outages from the storm earlier this morning, three schools in the Rock Island-Milan School District are dismissing at 10:15 a.m.

They are: Rock Island Academy, 930 14th St.; Eugene Field Elementary, 2900 31st Ave.; and Washington Junior High School, 3300 18th Ave.

It is expected that power will be restored and school will resume as normal Thursday.

The number of Mid-American Energy customers without power is now around 9,400.

9:35 update: The downtown Rock Island Public Library at 401 19th St. is closed due to a power outage.

The library's Southwest location is open until 6 p.m. 

The Library2Go mobile library will run a normal schedule today.

The number of Mid-American Energy customers without power is now 12,200.

Earlier report: More than  14,700 Mid-American Energy customers are without power this morning after a thunderstorm blew through the Quad-Cities.

According to the outage map, 6,683 Iowa metro customers and 7,866 Illinois metro customers are affected by multiple outages.

Some traffic signals also are not functioning because of the outages.

Quad-City Times​

