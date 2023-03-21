A run of so-called 'swatting' incidents in Iowa Tuesday morning are bringing out police and anxious parents.

Clinton and Muscatine high schools are among a collection in Iowa to have prank calls go to police, claiming shots were being fired.

Police in Clinton were assuring parents and the community on Facebook this morning there is no evidence of any threat.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens addressed the false reports, which began in Clinton, in a press conference Tuesday morning.

Their announcement included Davenport as a targeted school, though the district had not posted any information as of 11 a.m.

Other districts with confirmed reports include Cedar Rapids, North Liberty, Iowa City, as well as districts in Cerro Gordo, Story and Polk counties.

"At this point in time, we don’t believe there are any active threats to any schools in Iowa," Bayens said. "This appears to be an orchestrated swatting incident that is making its way across the state."

Other states have experienced similar coordinated swatting school threats recently.

Initially, officials at Clinton High School posted on Facebook that a 911 call reporting shots fired at Clinton High School prompted students to shelter in place while the police department combed the building.

"There is currently no sign of any shots fired," the officials wrote.

The school canceled classes for the day. Later, officials posted an update that "there is no evidence of any shooting at Clinton High School. Several large schools in eastern Iowa have also received 911 reports of active shooters."

Muscatine Superintendent Clint Christopher posted to the district's Facebook page that a fake threat was called into the Muscatine Police Department from outside the state Tuesday morning. The caller referenced a non-existent staff member's name, Christopher wrote.

"Muscatine Police responded accordingly, swept the entire building, and once they informed us that there was no credible threat, we could resume the school day," Christopher wrote. "While this is certainly a disruption to the day, we will do our best to resume school as normal at Muscatine High School."