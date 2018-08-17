Davenport Community School Superintendent Art Tate has been issued a state ethics reprimand for intentionally spending more than the state allows school districts to spend, an effort that could have drawn much more serious consequences for the city's top education official.
On Aug. 3, Ann Lebo, executive director for the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, wrote in a final order that Tate’s conduct "constitutes a violation of the Code of Professional Conduct and Ethics governing the teaching profession," and that Tate is reprimanded for the charged conduct.
In June, an administrative judge ruled Tate had violated the code, but it was up to the board to determine the sanctions.
“It’s not what I wanted to happen. What I wanted to happen is nothing,” Tate said. “If you’re going to be fair, I think that nothing should have happened to me.”
Tate was accused of spending more of the district’s cash reserves than the state authorized. He said he had recommended the school board supplement the state’s per-pupil funding because Davenport receives less than some other districts under a long-established formula in state law.
Tate has long maintained the funds were spent to equalize per-pupil funding for district students, who receive $175 less per pupil than many other Iowa districts because of inequity in the state funding formula. By law, districts cannot spend more than the state authorizes, even if they have cash reserves. But districts can ask the State School Budget Review Committee, a nonpartisan group, to consider a request to modify budgetary limitations.
Tate did that in 2015, and the request was turned down.
In 2015, during a school board meeting, Tate told the board and the public he intended to violate state law: “With my plan that begins next school year, I put into play operations which will bring us into spending more than authorized by the state during school year 2016-2017, and that violates (the state code)," he said at the meeting, where he drew applause and a standing ovation from the crowd that attended.
After an administrative law judge ruled that Tate violated the board code of ethics, it was left to the state board to determine what sanctions Tate would face.
“With a summary judgment, I could’ve gone the next day to a sham hearing about what’s my punishment. To me that’s the ultimate in disrespect and humiliation,” Tate said. “And I wasn’t going to do that. I had to then decide if I wanted to settle with the state.”
His greatest hope, he said, was that the district would go and present its case “and that we would be found correct and that nothing would happen.”
“I wanted to tell the story. Every year there are districts that exceed their spending authority. The difference is, I told them I was going to do it. Publicly,” he said. “Just looking legally at the difference in other districts going before the (School Budget Review Committee) and me is I told them I was going to do it.
“The district hired a lawyer and spent a lot of money building a case together to go and defend me and the school district and our effort,” he said. “It wasn’t just me on trial.”
The board could have taken his license, required him to go to ethics training or could have given him a reprimand. “(The board’s) job is to settle so they don’t have to investigate it,” he said.
“I let it known that I would never step inside an ethics course,” he said. “I’m not beyond learning, but I’m beyond someone telling me if and when I’m operating ethically.”
In the end, “because something was going to happen,” Tate decided that agreeing to a reprimand probably was his best option.
Tate waived the right to a disciplinary hearing and notified the board that he wanted to resolve the complaint through an informal disposition. The state and Tate agreed to the settlement "in an effort to avoid the time and expense of a hearing, the uncertainty of litigation, and the potential for appeal," according to the settlement agreement and final order.
“To me it ends a career of service in the military and education with a terrible blight on my record,” said Tate, who already had announced he plans to retire next year.
The reprimand will go to the National Association of State Directors of Teacher Education and Certification national database. “If anyone looks up ‘Tate,’ this is what’s going to come up, that I overspent my budget and I was found by the state to have committed an ethics violation.
“I know differently, but people looking it up will not. They’re not going to know the whole story.”
Even though he plans to retire as superintendent, “I’m not through working,” he said. “A year from now when I’m looking for a job, I can’t look in public education…. My days of teaching or public administrating are over.
“Long after people remember what I tried to do, that will be gone, and what will always last is the reprimand.”
The question is whether the reprimand was worth, he said.
“From the absolute beginning, I was ready to take the worst,” he said. “But that was when I thought we could turn the state around. I’m not through,” he said. “I’m sure the district’s not through, advocating for it. It’s according to whether the legislation has the will.”
Now the district has a cost-saving plan to present to the School Budget Review Committee in December. “It’s not me going before the (committee); it’s the district and our financial records,” saying he did not think the reprimand would have an effect on the committee’s decision.
“Sometimes there is a higher degree of ethics, a different plane of ethics than just the legal one, and that is the fairness of not giving every student the same amount of support from the state. And it would have been unethical for me to not take that stand, and not do something,” he said. “That’s the higher degree of ethics that I at least want people to hear.
“Sometime before I die, if every student in Iowa is given the same amount of money, per pupil, I would say that reprimand is worth it. Right now I don’t see that it was worth it.”
"In determining the appropriate sanction to impose in this case, the Board has considered the nature and seriousness of the allegations as well as mitigating circumstances," Lebo wrote in the order that was sent to Tate, his attorney, Wendy Meyer, and Allison Schmidt and Jordan Esbrook, attorneys for the state.
“I spent my life serving, in service,” Tate said. “And this is the mark that I’m left with.”