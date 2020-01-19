Update: Taylor Ridge women held on $1 million in connection with shot fired from deputy's gun

You are the owner of this article.
TAYLOR RIDGE - A Taylor Ridge woman is being held on $1 million bond in connection with an incident Friday, when a deputy's gun discharged during a struggle.

Amber Summers, 34, of Taylor Ridge, is being held in Rock Island County Jail on charges of disarming a peace officer and aggravated discharge of a firearm. 

Summers went by the name of Whitcomb at one time, according to county documents.

Here's what happened, according to a news release from Rock Island County Sheriff's Department:

A deputy was dispatched about 3 p.m. to investigate a burglary in progress. When he arrived. he saw two people flee. 

The deputy chased them and caught up with a woman who resisted arrest. During a struggle, she tried to disarm the deputy, and a single shot was fired from his gun. 

Neither the woman nor the deputy was struck.

A male suspect remains at large.

The sheriff's department asks anyone with information about this incident to call the sheriff's office at 309-788-8988 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

