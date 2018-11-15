UPDATES:
At 9:06 a.m.: Traffic is again moving in both directions on the I-280 bridge across the Mississippi River.
Rock Island County - both lanes of I-280 WB at Mississippi River are closed due to an accident (Iowa side). Detour is IL 92 at exit 11. Show caution in this area. #ILtraffic— IDOT District 2 (@IDOTDistrict2) November 15, 2018
Traffic is being detoured to the Talbot (Centennial) Bridge.
Update 9:09 am: The crash has been cleared and all lanes are open. https://t.co/XtxBdNfGlG— IDOT (@IDOT_Illinois) November 15, 2018
I-280 crash occurred in construction zone. State Police asks drivers to use another route. #qctimes #qcttraffic— rick rector (@rrector1217) November 15, 2018
Traffic alert: I-280 bridge traffic heading into Iowa is at a standstill, backed up past Illinois 92 exit because of a crash on the bridge. Traffic heading into Illinois is reduced to one lane. Avoid the area if you want to get where you are going on time. #qcttraffic #qctimes pic.twitter.com/QIojtrkv1A— rick rector (@rrector1217) November 15, 2018