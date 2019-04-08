Updated today: At 4:16 p.m. Bettendorf emergency crews responded to a head-on collision involving two vehicles in the 5300 block of Crow Creek Road.
Initial investigation determined an eastbound 2003 GMC pickup driven by a 17-year-old Bettendorf resident crossed into oncoming traffic for unknown reasons. The pickup then struck a 2003 Ford F-550 that had been traveling west.
Bettendorf Fire Department personnel were assisted by Riverdale Fire Department in extricating driver from the 2003 GMC pickup who was transported by Medic Ambulance to Genesis East. The extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.
The driver of the 2003 Ford F-550 reported minor injuries and refused transport from the scene.
The roadway remained closed for about three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared of debris.
This incident remains under investigation by the Bettendorf Police Department.
Earlier report: At least one person was transported by ambulance from the scene of a crash shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Middle Road and Thornwood, Bettendorf.
Officials rerouted traffic from the area while crews cleaned up the debris scattered nearby. Both trucks, one of which was a Davey tree service truck, sustained major damage.
Bill Martin, of 5262 Crow Creek Road, watched the proceedings from his front porch. He was inside his house when the crash happened. "It sounded like a bomb gong off," he said.
No information about tickets or the names of those involved was available late Monday.