Update: Two men shot in Bettendorf

Two men suffered life-threatening wounds during a shootout late Friday in Bettendorf, Chief Keith Kimball said.

The shooting occurred at 11:07 p.m. in the 28700 block of Magnolia Drive.

A 19-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were wounded. One of the men was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clincis, Iowa City, via MedForce.

Kimball said the shooting was between two people and that officers still were trying to identify the other shooter. The other shooter was one of the wounded men.

Kimball added that the incident does not appear to be a random act of violence. The relationship between those involved had not been established by Saturday morning, and no arrests had been made.

The names of the men wounded in the incident were not released Saturday.

Kimball said there were vehicles and residences in the area that were damaged by bullets.

Detectives spent late Friday and early Saturday conducting interviews, collecting other evidence from the scene, serving search warrants and obtaining video from residences who have security cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bettendorf Police Department at 563-344-4017 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.

