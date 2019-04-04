**UPDATED**— I-74 River Bridge (@I74RiverBridge) April 4, 2019
Construction Update: Moline
Nighttime closures on 7th Ave. in Moline will begin on Fri., April 5 through Tues., April 9 between 8:30 p.m. – 6 a.m. Motorists traveling WB in downtown Moline should use 4th Ave. and those traveling EB should use 6th Ave. pic.twitter.com/WPbsOxeN41
Beginning Thursday, April 4, weather permitting, motorists must find an alternate route when traveling portions of 7th Avenue in Moline.
Nighttime closures on 7th Avenue between 19th Street and 23rd Street will allow for removal of the Iowa-bound Interstate 74 viaduct.
The removal is expected to be completed by Monday, April 8. The closures will take place between 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Motorists traveling westbound in downtown Moline are encouraged to use 4th Avenue. Those traveling eastbound are encouraged to use 6th Avenue.
The Illinois-bound (eastbound) I-74 off-ramp and on-ramp will remain open.
The work is part of the Interstate 74 bridge replacement and related corridor upgrades.