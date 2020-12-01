 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: Victim identified in Sunday's I-280 crash
topical alert top story

Update: Victim identified in Sunday's I-280 crash

{{featured_button_text}}
siren 2

The woman killed in Sunday's crash on Interstate 280 has been identified as 56-year-old Margaritia Sandovzal of Chicago.

Three others were injured in the single-vehicle crash on I-280, Davenport police said.

The crash occurred at 1:49 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29 in the area of Mile Marker 9 on eastbound I-280.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Davenport police said a Dodge truck with six people in it was eastbound on I-280 when the driver lost control. The vehicle went off of the roadway and came to rest upside down in the ditch.

Five of the people in the truck were taken to Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, three with non-life-threatening injuries and two who were uninjured.

The sixth occupant of the truck, a woman, died of her injuries. The victim’s name was not released Sunday night.

The crash remains under investigation by the Davenport Police Department’s crash investigation team.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Matherville woman found safe
Local News

Matherville woman found safe

  • Updated

The Mercer County Sheriff's Department confirmed Sunday that Taegan Randolph, a 20-year-old Matherville, Ill., woman has been located and is safe.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News