Update: Village Inn Restaurants has issued this statement. It reads:
"Village Inn Restaurants has announced it will close its 5925 N. Brady St. location in Davenport on Dec. 30.
"After careful consideration, we have made the tough but necessary decision to discontinue operations at this location" said a Village Inn spokesperson. "This is never an easy decision to make and one driven by many business factors. It is important to note that all employees who desire to stay with the company will be relocated to another location in the market or will be provided a parting severance package. Village Inn can't thank our loyal guests enough for their friendship and patronage over the years, and we invite them to join us at one of our other many locations where they will see the same friendly faces and enjoy great-tasting food."
EARLIER REPORT: The Village Inn, 5925 Brady St., Davenport, is permanently closed, according to a sign on its door Monday.
“We’re sorry, this location is now permanently closed,” the sign reads. “We look forward to seeing you at our other locations.” The sign lists the other Davenport Village Inn locations at 1919 Harrison St. and 5239 Elmore Ave., Davenport.
The restaurant sign was not illuminated. Inside, several people worked behind locked doors.
American Blue Ribbon Holdings LLC, based in Nashville, Tennessee, operates four family and casual-dining restaurant groups in the United States. These include O’Charley’s, Ninety Nine Restaurant and Pub, Village Inn and Bakers Square.
Company representatives did not return calls.
The company, which also operates Legendary Baking, is a majority-owned subsidiary of Cannae Holdings, Inc.