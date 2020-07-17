Update: Volunteer search for Breasia Terrell will end at 2 p.m. because of heat

UPDATE: Officials heading the volunteer search for missing Davenport 10-year-old Breasia Terrell announced Friday’s search will end at 2 p.m.

Davenport Police Lt. Gil Proehl said the volunteer search will suspend at that time because of extreme heat.

The search for Breasia entered its seventh day Friday. It moved from Credit Island in Davenport to numerous sites throughout Clinton County.

Volunteers gather at the Low Moor Community Center.

The Clinton County and Scott County emergency management agencies will be working with law enforcement Friday to coordinate search efforts for 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. at the Low Moor Community Center, 211 3rd Ave., Low Moor.

No spontaneous volunteer search groups will be sent out after 2 p.m. or after all search assignments have been filled.

People wanting to help in the search should come prepared with proper clothing, shoes, food and hydration.

Volunteers will only be permitted if they are 18 or over. A state ID will be needed to register for the search.