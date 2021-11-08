Updated: 1 dead in weekend house fire in Bettendorf

One person is dead after a Saturday night house fire in Bettendorf.
Firefighters were called at 11 p.m. to 6484 Eagle Ridge Road.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the back of the residence heavily involved in fire.
Davenport Fire, Rock Island Arsenal Fire, and Riverdale Fire units responded to assist in battling the blaze.
A male occupant of the home was able to escape. A female occupant was unable to escape and died in the fire, according to a news release from the city of Bettendorf. Their names are not being released at this time.
The home is in the name of the Colleen L. Johnson Revocable Trust.
Bettendorf Fire Chief Steve Knorrek said there was, "definitely a lot of damage," to the home.
Firefighters remained on the scene into Sunday to investigate the blaze.
The 4,224 square-foot, two-story home was built in 2001, according to the Scott County Assessor’s Office.
A State Fire Marshal’s Office fire investigator is working with the Bettendorf Fire Department in the investigation of this fire.
