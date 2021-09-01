 Skip to main content
UPDATED: 12-year-old strikes vehicle while running across Davenport's Locust Street
A 12-year-old suffered what Davenport police called life-threatening injuries Tuesday after the child struck an SUV while trying to run across Locust Street from Elsie Avenue.

The crash was reported at 6:35 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Locust Street at Elsie Avenue. 

Police said that a Ford Escape was eastbound in the right lane of West Locust Street, while another vehicle was eastbound in the left lane. 

The 12-year-old ran south across Locust Street from Elsie Avenue. The vehicle in the left lane swerved to miss the child, and the child struck the Ford Escape. 

The Escape ran over a fire hydrant, that remained under the vehicle when the Escape came to a stop in the front yard of a West Locust Street residence.

Police shutdown the eastbound lanes of traffic for about an hour to investigate the incident. 

The child was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, and then flown to University Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City. 

The incident remains under investigation by the Davenport Police Departments crash investigation unit. 

