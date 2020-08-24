Updated: 3 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Davenport identified

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Davenport police have released the names of the three people who died in Thursday night's crash at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Kimberly Road.

Police said an investigation determined a passenger car, driven by Dylan Marquardt, 21, of Blue Grass, was driving northbound on Wisconsin Avenue when it failed to stop at the stop sign and struck an SUV driving east on Kimberly Road broadside.

The two occupants of the SUV were identified as Kendall Schmook, 26, of Rock Island, and Richard Connor, 22, of Mason City, Iowa,

After impact, both vehicles slid into the ditch and became engulfed in fire. One occupant was ejected from the SUV during the crash.

Both occupants of the SUV and the driver of the passenger car were pronounced dead by Davenport Fire and EMS upon arrival, leaving no survivors in this crash.

This incident is under investigation by the Davenport Police Traffic Safety Unit. More information will be released when it becomes available.

