Neighbors and business owners in the area looked on as officers worked. Kimberly Smithe, owner of G & G Retailers Inc says she never thought something like this would happen here. “But it can happen anywhere.” #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) April 25, 2019
Officers with DPD and the Sheriff’s Office continue to comb the area, knock on doors, look for evidence. #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) April 25, 2019
Lane also confirmed that one person is in custody #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) April 25, 2019
Scott Co Sheriff Tim Lane confirms that a Davenport officer has been shot. No word on his condition. #qctimes— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) April 25, 2019
Individual in handcuffs at the scene of a shooting at Division and 17th. pic.twitter.com/s54DWW23GE— Kevin E. Schmidt (@maquoketaphoto) April 25, 2019
Scene up at w 17th and Division #qctimes pic.twitter.com/Bk2LSBeiPc— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) April 25, 2019
Individual in handcuffs just put in an ambulance at Division and 17th. pic.twitter.com/MLPRjBRaFo— Kevin E. Schmidt (@maquoketaphoto) April 25, 2019
Neighbor in the area says she heard two “pops” of gunfire #Qctimes1— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) April 25, 2019
Police presence near the 1700 block of Madison St in Davenport #qctimes pic.twitter.com/aumok27gSf— Tara Becker-Gray (@TaraBecker_QCT) April 25, 2019
A Davenport police officer was shot Thursday afternoon about 4:15 p.m. One man is in custody.
Neither the identity of the officer nor the officer's condition were available at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane confirmed that an officer was shot. The suspect's identity has not been released.
Streets in the Five Points area of Division and Locust streets were clogged with traffic and onlookers as Davenport officers, some carrying weapons, and Scott County deputies arrived in the area. Davenport and Scott County officers are going door-to-door in the area, looking for evidence.
One neighbor in the area said she heard "two pops," and other neighbors and business owners looked on as officers worked. Kimberly Smithe, owner of G & G Retailers Inc. says she never thought something like this would happen here. “But it can happen anywhere.”
As the situation unfolded, squad cars sped to and from the area while neighbors gathered with cell phone cameras to get pictures and video, and traffic was congested for blocks.
A block at 17th and Division streets was blocked with squad cars and crime-scene tape.
Moline Police Department posted to its Facebook page: "The Moline Police Department asks that each of you keep the men and women of the Davenport Police Department in your thoughts and prayers."
This story will be updated.