Davenport Community Schools Superintendent Art Tate has received a written reprimand for violating the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners code of ethics.
In June, an administrative judge ruled Tate had violated the code, but it was up to the Board to determine the sanctions.
Tate was accused of spending more of the district’s cash reserves than the state authorized. He said he had recommended the school board supplement the state’s per-pupil funding because Davenport receives less than some other districts under a long-established formula in state law.
The Board could have removed Tate's administrator license.
Tate already had announced he plans to retire June 30, 2019.
Tate has long maintained the funds were spent to equalize per-pupil funding for district students, who receive $175 less per pupil than many other districts because of inequity in the state funding formula.
By law, districts can not spend more than the state authorizes, even if they have cash reserves. But districts can ask the State School Budget Review Committee, a nonpartisan group, to consider a request to modify budgetary limitations.
Tate did that in 2015, and the request was turned down.
In 2015, during a school board meeting, Tate told the board and the public he intended to violate state law: “With my plan that begins next school year, I put into play operations which will bring us into spending more than authorized by the state during school year 2016-2017, and that violates (the state code)," he said at the meeting.
That prompted the ethics charge.
Tate waived the right to a disciplinary hearing in June, and notified the Board that he wanted to resolve the complaint through an informal disposition. The state and Tate agreed to the settlement "in an effort to avoid the time and expense of a hearing, the uncertainty of litigation, and the potential for appeal," according to the settlement agreement and final order.
On Aug. 3, Ann Lebo, executive director for the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, wrote in the final order that the conduct "constitutes a violation of the Code of Professional Conduct and Ethics governing the teaching profession," and that Tate is reprimanded for the charged conduct.
He received a written reprimand and his name was added to a national clearinghouse database, kept by the National Association of State Directors of Teacher Education and Certification.
"In determining the appropriate sanction to impose in this case, the Board has considered the nature and seriousness of the allegations as well as mitigating circumstances," she wrote in the order that was sent to Tate, his attorney Wendy Meyer and Allison Schmidt and Jordan Esbrook attorneys for the state.
