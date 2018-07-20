LeCLAIRE — A body was discovered early Friday near the railroad tracks north of LeClaire.
Two neighbors along U.S. 67 near Lund Creek said they saw a heavy law-enforcement presence beginning shortly after sunrise.
The Scott County Sheriff's Department confirmed an investigation is underway, saying the discovery was made by a railroad crew shortly after 6 a.m.
"The incident is ongoing and is being investigated by the Scott County Sheriff’s office along with the assistance of the Canadian Railroad Police," according to a sheriff's department statement.
The statement also asks that anyone with information contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The name of the deceased is being withheld, pending notification of family.
It is not clear how the person died, but the railroad tracks run very close to the highway in the area just before Princeton, and neighbors said people jog there early in the morning.