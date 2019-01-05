A Clinton firefighter was killed and another firefighter was seriously injured while battling a fire and explosion early Saturday morning at the ADM Grain facility in Clinton, according to a news release from the city of Clinton.
At around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, ADM employees discovered smoldering material in one of the loading facility's silo storage bins, ADM spokesperson Jackie Anderson said in a statement to the Quad-City Times.
"We immediately contacted the local fire department for assistance," Anderson said. "A few hours later, for reasons unknown at this time, an explosion occurred in the silo. Sadly, two firefighters were injured during the incident and transported to a local hospital."
Anderson's statement continued:
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of these brave firefighters. They put their lives in danger every day, and it's hard to express how much we appreciate their selfless help in a time of need. We greatly appreciate the quick response, bravery and dedication of all of the emergency responders today. We are deeply saddened at the turn of events."
The incident is under investigation. Anderson said ADM is assessing the damage to its facility.
The names of the firefighters have not been released.
A news conference is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Clinton Police Department Annex building, 110 5th Avenue South, Clinton.
The Rock Island Fire Department posted about the incident on its Facebook page on Saturday afternoon.
"Please pray for the members of the Clinton Fire Department and their families as they have lost one of the own while fighting a fire this morning," the post said.
This story will be updated.