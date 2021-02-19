UPDATED: Davenport city officials, NAACP react to Black alderman's abrupt resignation

"I just don't agree that we're not doing anything," Matson said.

Matson, too, said he has talked to Willie Shorter, The Heritage resident who has complained about being harassed and mistreated in the city's public housing, and that city officials have looked into his complaints.

Matson said he encouraged Shorter to file a complaint with the city's Civil Rights Commission and Davenport Police Department.

"And I expressed to him if he has any evidence or video, or any of that, to please let us know," Matson said. "If there's evidence, then bring it. We're happy to take a look at that," adding city staff continue to monitor conditions and operations at The Heritage, "and we're discussing how can we improve that."

Alderman Kyle Gripp, at-large, said he, too, disagrees with Peacock's assertions.

"I think the council absolutely considers those things and prioritizes those things and wants to be supportive in those initiatives," Gripp said. "And, a lot of times, it takes a long, concerted effort to get those things through. And I think that was a major source of frustration for him. But, I don't think that that means that we don't care or are tone deaf."

Alderman Ray Ambrose, Ward 4, echoed those comments.