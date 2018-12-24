The officer involved in a shooting Monday in Silvis was a senior officer, and has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the Silvis Police Department.
The officer was doing holiday traffic enforcement at 9:34 p.m. and tried to pull a car over in the 900 block of 1st Avenue, in the north alley. The vehicle fled, and the officer at some point fired his gun. The driver, who was shot in the leg, took off, according to the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force.
Shortly afterward, police in Colona, Illinois noticed a car driving erratically and tried to stop it. The car crashed near East 1200th Street and Wolf Road, Colona.
Colona police and Henry County sheriff's deputies apprehended the driver, whose name is being withheld Monday, but was described as a 24-year-old Davenport man. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. After he is discharged from the hospital, he will be held in Rock Island County Jail on an outstanding federal warrant issued in November by U. S. Marshals.
The task force is investigating. Silvis Police Department is conducting a separate review of the incident, as is department policy. Its officers do not use body cameras or squad video.
The state's attorney will decide about possible criminal charges once the task force finishes its investigation. On Monday, investigators canvassed the neighborhood, conducted witness interviews, collecting evidence and reviewing videos and radio traffic.
The task force asks anyone with an information to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips App.