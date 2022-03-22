Updated: Davenport man's bond set at $1 million cash in shooting death of 16-year-old

Authorities have accused a Davenport man of fatally stabbing and shooting a 16-year-old boy Friday on Iroquois Drive.

Malachi Isaiah Vanderpool, 19, faces charges of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm after the death of Tylan Sanders, of Davenport.

Gunfire was reported in the 900 block of Iroquois Drive at 6:19 a.m. Friday. Davenport Police responded and found Tylan Sanders, of Davenport, with fatal gunshot wounds.

Vanderpool was booked into the jail at 11:14 p.m. Monday. He remained in custody Tuesday.

Authorities contend in the court records that Vanderpool went looking for Sanders and stabbed and shot him.

The attack was captured on video, court records state, and police recovered shell casings there.

Underlying the felon in possession charge were two previous felony convictions, according to court records. One was for criminal gang participation in 2017, and control of a firearm by a felon in 2020.

Vanderpool made his first appearance by video Tuesday morning before Judge Catherine Cartee. His bond was set at $1 million cash.

His next court appearance is April 1.

