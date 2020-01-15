You are the owner of this article.
Updated: Many area schools including Davenport are now closed because of the weather
Updated: Many area schools including Davenport are now closed because of the weather

School buses
Kevin E. Schmidt, QUAD-CITY TIMES

Here's an updated list with the latest additions.

AlWood schools, delayed 2 hours

All Saints school, closed

Annawan schools, delayed 2 hours

Assumption High School, closed

Andrew schools, closed

Bellevue schools, closed

Bennett schools, closed

Bettendorf schools, delayed 2 hours

Calamus-Wheatland, closed

Camanche schools, closed

Cambridge schools, delayed 2 hours

Central DeWitt Community Schools, closed

Chadwick-Milledgeville schools, delayed 2 hours

Clinton schools, closed

Columbus Junction schools, closed

Davenport schools, closed

Delwood schools, closed

Easton Valley schools, closed

Eastland schools, closed

East Moline Christian School, closed

Erie schools, delayed 2 hours

Geneseo schools, delayed 2 hours

Hamilton Technical College, 1 hour delay

Louisa-Muscatine schools, closed

Lourdes school-Bettendorf, delayed 2 hours

Maquoketa schools, closed

Mercer County schools, closed

Morning Sun schools, closed

Morrison schools #6, closed

Muscatine Community College, delayed 2 hours

Muscatine schools, closed

Northeast schools, closed

North Scott schools, closed

North Cedar schools, closed

Orion schools, delayed 2 hours

Palmer College, late start at 9:20 a.m.

Pleasant Valley schools, closed

Prince of Peace school-Clinton, Closed

Prophetstown, Lyndon, Tampico, delayed 2 hours

Quad-City Christian School, delayed 2 hours

Riverbend schools #2, delayed 2 hours

Riverdale schools-Port Byron schools, delayed 2 hours

Rivermont Collegiate-Bettendorf, delayed 2 hours

Rockridge schools, closed

Sherrard Schools, delayed 2 hours

St. Paul school-Davenport, closed

Tipton, delayed closed

Trinity Lutheran school-Davenport, closed

Unity Christian schools, closed

Wapello schools, closed

Wilton schools, closed

West Liberty schools, closed

