A Davenport police officer was taken to a local hospital Monday morning after a crash involving a police cruiser and a mini-van.
The crash occurred around 10 a.m. at Locust Street and Jebens Avenue, according to a news release from the police.
The preliminary investigation suggested the minivan pulled out Jebens Avenue and struck the No. 808 police SUV as it traveled west in the 2800 block of W. Locust.
The officer was taken to Genesis East Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
No other injuries were reported on scene. Iowa State Patrol is following up on the incident.