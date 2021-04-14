Updated: Davenport trades lower lease payment for more control over baseball stadium renovations

The owner of the Quad Cities River Bandits will pay about $125,000 less in yearly rent to lease Davenport's minor league stadium, under a new agreement city officials argue will give the city more control and influence over future stadium improvements.
Davenport aldermen voted 9-1 Wednesday to approve a new 10-year lease agreement with Main Street Iowa LLC, the Quad Cities River Bandits' ownership group, for the use of Modern Woodmen Park.
The new lease calls for an annual lease payment of $150,000 a year to the city, a significant drop from the nearly $275,000 annual payment included in the Main Street Baseball's current lease with the city.
City Administrator Corri Spiegel said the lower lease payment was a trade off in exchange for the city gaining more control and a say over future improvements made to the stadium.
"And an acknowledgement that Major League Baseball put a whole lot of new requirements on the minor league teams," Spiegel said.
The River Bandits recently finalized a 10-year agreement with the Kansas City Royals to become the advanced-A affiliate of the Royals, accepting an invitation from the American League club to become part of its player development system beginning this season.
Previously, "if the team wanted a project and they had funding available, regardless of what the project was and how the city felt about the project, they could do the project," Spiegel said.
"Now, you see there is a list of projects, through negotiations, that we've agreed upon that both parties say ... these are things we want to look forward to as funding becomes available," she said. "It's what I consider to be a true partnership. It's taxpayers' money, and we now have much more control and say over how and what those projects are."
The agreement includes a list of more than $5 million in planned renovations and improvements to Modern Woodmen Park to bring the 90-year-old stadium, which has been rebuilt and remodeled several times, up to Major League Baseball facility standards.
The city would set aside more than $500,000 annually for stadium improvements from two different sources predominantly funded by municipal bonds or local option sales tax revenue.
The lease requires the city maintain a special interest-bearing account and allocate $136,500 annually in the "Stadium Improvement Fund," which would increase to $186,500 in fiscal year 2024. The agreement, too, calls for the city to set aside $375,000 annually in a separate "Capital Improvement Fund" to "ensure the short-term and long-term capital improvement needs of the facility are being met." Beginning July 1, 2024, the city will increase the allocation to an average of $450,000 per fiscal year, per the agreement.
While the current agreement calls for an annual lease payment of $273,000, Spiegel argued it's been a few years since Main Street Baseball paid the full lease amount as a result of deductions from canceled games due to flooding.
"It sounds to me like someone is getting a pretty sweet deal, and I don't think that someone is us," Davenport resident Dale Gilmour told city officials at Wednesday's meeting.
Davenport aldermen defended the new lease agreement as one that ensures professional baseball's long-term future in Davenport by providing a modern, state-of-the-art stadium that is a vital tourism asset and amenity for the city.
A 2020 analysis by Visit Quad Cities estimated the River Bandits contribute about $18.7 million in direct spending and economic impact to Davenport annually based on a full, regular season.
"To keep it an award-winning, professional baseball stadium, it takes an annual investment," said Alderman Ray Ambrose, Ward 4. "And we are very fortunate, because we have a great ownership group, and they've done lots for the community. They continue to donate back to nonprofits in our community. So let's keep our world-class stadium. ... This is a small investment for a historic stadium that is recognized throughout the country. So I think it's money well spent."
Alderman Rick Dunn, Ward 1, voted against approving the lease, arguing "this is a good contract for one side." Dunn raised concerns that improvements required by MLB, such as a new HVAC system for stadium suites, focuses on "a want rather than a need, and so I think there are plenty of other things we ought to be doing at that facility."
