Updated: Davenport trades lower lease payment for more control over baseball stadium renovations

Previously, "if the team wanted a project and they had funding available, regardless of what the project was and how the city felt about the project, they could do the project," Spiegel said.

"Now, you see there is a list of projects, through negotiations, that we've agreed upon that both parties say ... these are things we want to look forward to as funding becomes available," she said. "It's what I consider to be a true partnership. It's taxpayers' money, and we now have much more control and say over how and what those projects are."

The agreement includes a list of more than $5 million in planned renovations and improvements to Modern Woodmen Park to bring the 90-year-old stadium, which has been rebuilt and remodeled several times, up to Major League Baseball facility standards.

The city would set aside more than $500,000 annually for stadium improvements from two different sources predominantly funded by municipal bonds or local option sales tax revenue.