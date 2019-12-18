UPDATED: Driver cited in truck-eating bridge case on Harrison

A truck hit a a bridge at 6:38 a.m. Wednesday, southbound on Fifth and Harrison streets, Davenport.

Police said it took emergency responders a few hours to clear out the area and clean up the road.

The small semi-box truck was traveling south on Harrison Street, passed several height warning signs and signs directing a detour to turn off Harrison Street and on onto Fifth Street, police said.

The truck, which failed to take the detour, went under the railroad bridge, struck the bridge and ripped the top and sides off the cargo area. Police said the truck sustained "disabling damage."

The only person in the truck was driver Keon Bogan, 25, of St. Louis. He was cited for failure to obey signal devices. Harrison Street at Fifth Street was blocked for about 2½ hours while the truck and debris were cleared from the roadway.

