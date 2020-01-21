UPDATED: East Moline man charged with attempted murder for Davenport shooting

An East Moline man is being held in Scott County Jail on a felony attempted-murder charge in connection with a Davenport shooting in 2019.

Odell Leon Benjamin McCall Jr., 24, is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond. He was booked into the jail at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday.

Here's what happened, according to court documents:

At 6:47 p.m. Oct. 21, 2019, police responded to the area of 1300 Marquette St., Davenport, after a report of gunfire.

Police say a man was shot at least three times, including a wound to the head causing life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to a hospital and underwent brain surgery.

After some recovery, he picked out McCall in a photo lineup.

McCall's preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 31 on Scott County Court.

