UPDATED: East Moline man charged with attempted murder for Davenport shooting

An East Moline man is being held in Scott County Jail on a felony attempted-murder charge in connection with a Davenport shooting in 2019.
Odell Leon Benjamin McCall Jr., 24, is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond. He was booked into the jail at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday.
Here's what happened, according to court documents:
At 6:47 p.m. Oct. 21, 2019, police responded to the area of 1300 Marquette St., Davenport, after a report of gunfire.
Police say a man was shot at least three times, including a wound to the head causing life-threatening injuries.
He was transported to a hospital and underwent brain surgery.
After some recovery, he picked out McCall in a photo lineup.
McCall's preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 31 on Scott County Court.
102119-mda-nws-shooting-3.jpg
One person was taken to Genesis Medical Center East and another to Genesis Medical Center West after a shooting near West 13th and Marquette streets, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER /
